New Delhi: As the counting for the bypolls on the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge Assembly constituency continues in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to strike victories in both the constituencies.

As per the latest trends, TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha is ahead of BJP's Agnimitra Paul by over 1.35 lakh votes in Asansol. CPI(M)`s Partha Mukherjee and Congress`s Prasenjit Patitundi are currently in the third and fourth positions respectively.

In Ballygunge, TMC's Babul Supriyo is ahead by more than 10,000 votes from his nearest contender, CPI(M)`s Saira Shah Halim.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has thanked the electors of the Asansol Parliamentary Constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving a decisive mandate to her party candidates.

"We consider this to be our people's warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma- Mati- Manush organization. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again," she tweeted.

It is notable that the by-poll on the Asansol Lok Sabha seat was necessitated after Babul Supriyo resigned as the Lok Sabha MP and joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021. Supriyo, as a BJP candidate, had defeated TMC's actress-turned-politician Moon Moon Sen by a massive margin of 1,97,637 votes.

The Ballygunge Assembly seat by-poll was necessitated after the demise of former state Minister Subrata Mukherjee. The Trinamool leader had defeated his nearest contestant, BJP`s Loknath Chatterjee by 75,359 votes in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls.

