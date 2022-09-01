NewsIndia
TN 10th Supplementary Result 2022 to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at tnresults.nic.in- Check latest update here

TN 10th Supplementary Results 2022: DGE TN would be releasing TN SSLC Supply Results on the official websites tnresults.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

 

Sep 01, 2022
  • The supplementary examination for Class 10 in the state was held at various exam centres
  • The supplementary exams were conducted from August 2 to August 8, 2022
  • This year's TN SSLC results were released on June 20, 2022

TN 10th Supplementary Results 2022: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations, TN DGE would be releasing the SSLC 10th Class Supplementary Results 2022 soon. According to the local media reports, the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2022 is expected to be announced by September 4. Once the results are declared, they will be available on the official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

The TN SSLC Supplementary Examinations 2022 were held between August 2 and August 12, 2022. The results are normally available in two to three weeks. As a result, the results are scheduled to be disclosed by the end of this month. According to sources, TN Supply results are expected soon.

TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in
  • Under 'Latest Notifications about Examinations' section, click on 'SSLC Examination'
  • Click on the link that reads, " 'Latest Notifications about Examinations' section and click on 'SSLC Examination'."
  • Submit exam roll number, date of birth and captcha code
  • The provisional marksheet will appear on the screen
  • Download the provisional marksheet and take its print out for future use.

The supplementary examination for Class 10 in the state was held at various exam centres from August 2 to August 8, 2022. The exam was held in a single shift from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. This year's TN SSLC results were released on June 20, 2022. Around 9 lakh candidates took the exam, with an overall pass percentage of 90.1 percent.

 

