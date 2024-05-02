TN Board Class 10th, 11th & 12th Result 2024: The Tamil Nadu School Education Board (TNSEB) has already announced the schedule for releasing the Class 10, 11, and 12th results. According to the announcement, the Class 12 results will be declared first on May 6th, followed by the Class 10 results on May 10th, and finally, the Class 11 results on May 14th. The board has also confirmed the completion of paper corrections by April 13th. In an official statement, the Tamil Nadu School Education Board stated that Class 10 examinations ran until April 8th, with valuation finalized by April 22nd.

For Class 12, examinations concluded on March 22nd, followed by valuation ending on April 13th, as per the board's announcement. Class 11 examinations concluded on March 25th, with paper corrections finalized by April 13th.

A total of 7.50 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations, while eight lakh students took the Class 11 exams. Additionally, nine lakh students participated in the Class 10 examinations. Upon release, students can access the TN SSLC Result 2024 and Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2024 on the official board websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.

Students are advised to have their TN Board Hall Ticket 2024 handy when checking their TN Board 10th and 12th Result 2024, and they can utilize their TN exam registration number to access the TN Board Result 2024.

How To Check Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2024:

Students can view their TN SSLC Result 2024 online through the official website by following these steps:

-Visit tnresults.nic.in, the official website.

-Click on SSLC Exam Results May 2024.

-A login window will appear.

-Enter the registration number and date of birth.

-The result will display; ensure accuracy.

-Save and download the result.

-Print a copy for future reference.

-How to Check 12th Result 2024:

To Check TN 12th Result 2024, Follow These Steps:

-Visit the TN Board's official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

-Click on TN HSC Result 2024.

-A login window will emerge.

-Input the registration number and date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format).

-Submit the details.

-The result will appear; review it thoroughly.

-Print or take a screenshot for record-keeping.