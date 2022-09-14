TN Results 2022: Tamil Nadu Class 11th, 12th Mark Sheets to be made available TOMORROW at tnresults.nic.in- Check latest updates here

TN Results 2022: Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu, DGE TN has already released several TN Results 2022. As per the local media reports, TN DGE has released a circular advising TN +1, and +2 students of the release of their mark sheets, according to local media reports. In case of any confusion, the official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in can be used to get the related information mentioned below on TN 11th, and 12th Marksheets.

According to the local media reports, the distribution of this TN 11th and 12th-grade mark sheets for the recently declared results will start the day after tomorrow, September 15, 2022. Starting tomorrow, each student's school will be able to provide them with a copy of their grade report.

TN Results 2022: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log in using credentials

Step 4: Result is available on the screen

Step 5: Download the result for the future reference

TN Results 2022 were made available to schools even though they were announced online. Then, students were asked to verify their TN 11th and 12th-grade school scores if they couldn't get their results online for any reason. The TN 11th and 12th-grade mark sheets that students get from their schools should be stored safely for future use. Students' detailed TN Results 2022 scores will be posted on these mark sheets.