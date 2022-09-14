NewsIndia
TN RESULTS 2022

TN Results 2022: Tamil Nadu Class 11th, 12th Mark Sheets to be made available TOMORROW at tnresults.nic.in- Check latest updates here

TN Results 2022: As per local media reports Tamil Nadu Class 11th and 12th Marksheets will be distributed from tomorrow - September 15, 2022, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TN Results 2022: Tamil Nadu Class 11th, 12th Mark Sheets to be made available TOMORROW at tnresults.nic.in- Check latest updates here

TN Results 2022: Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu, DGE TN has already released several TN Results 2022. As per the local media reports, TN DGE has released a circular advising TN +1, and +2 students of the release of their mark sheets, according to local media reports. In case of any confusion, the official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in can be used to get the related information mentioned below on TN 11th, and 12th Marksheets. 

According to the local media reports, the distribution of this TN 11th and 12th-grade mark sheets for the recently declared results will start the day after tomorrow, September 15, 2022. Starting tomorrow, each student's school will be able to provide them with a copy of their grade report.

TN Results 2022: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log in using credentials

Step 4: Result is available on the screen

Step 5: Download the result for the future reference

TN Results 2022 were made available to schools even though they were announced online. Then, students were asked to verify their TN 11th and 12th-grade school scores if they couldn't get their results online for any reason. The TN 11th and 12th-grade mark sheets that students get from their schools should be stored safely for future use. Students' detailed TN Results 2022 scores will be posted on these mark sheets.

 

 

Live Tv

tn results 2022Tamilnadu board Results 2022Tamilnadu class 11 results 2022tamilnadu class 12th result 2022class 11 resultClass 12th resultResults 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
DNA Video
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
DNA Video
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'anti-seat belt mentality'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!