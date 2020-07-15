TNEA 2020: Tamil Nadu releases schedule for engineering admission, online application commences

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday released the schedule of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020 and the online registration of application have begun. The last date for registration of online application is August 16.

According to the schedule, the rank list will be released on September 7. The general counselling will be conducted from September 17 to October 6.

The examinations are conducted once a year online and this year the number of students taking the exam is 1,41,077. The TNEA is conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu to offer admissions to candidates in various engineering colleges in the state.