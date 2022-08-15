NewsIndia
TNEA 2022 rank list to be released TOMORROW at tneaonline.org- Here's how to check

TNEA Rank List 2022 will be released tomorrow at the official website tneaonline.org, scroll down for more details.

Aug 15, 2022

TNEA 2022 rank list to be released TOMORROW at tneaonline.org- Here’s how to check

TNEA Rank List 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu is going to release the TNEA 2022 rank list on the official website, tneaonline.org, tomorrow. The release date of the TNEA 2022 rank list is August 16. By logging into their account using their email ID and password, candidates can view the TNEA rank list for 2022. The TNEA counselling process will be open to the shortlisted candidates only. According to the official announcement, there are 151870 seats overall available at 440 colleges through TNEA counselling.

TNEA Rank List 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website (Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission) TNEA - tneaonline.org.
  • Click on the “Login” button.
  • Enter “Email Address” and “Password”.
  • TNEA rank list will be shown on the screen.
  • Now, download or take the printout of TNEA 2022 rank list for future reference.

The TNEA rank list for 2022 will be prepared by the authorities using the normalizing procedure. But both the overall TNEA rank list and the rank list by category will be made public. Based on the subjects' marks, which will be reduced to 200 for Math, Physics, and Chemistry, the rank list will be created (Maths – 100, Physics – 50 and Chemistry – 50).

 




 

 

