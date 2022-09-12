NewsIndia
TNEA COUNSELLING 2022

TNEA Counselling 2022 last date for choice filling TODAY at tneaonline.org- Check time and more here

TNEA 2022 counselling will be held in four rounds for three groups -- special reservation counselling, general academic counselling and general vocational counselling.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 12:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TNEA Counselling 2022: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA Counselling 2022 is underway. Students who wish to apply for the TNEA Counselling process must note that the last date to submit their choices or web options for Round 1 is today, September 12, 2022. The choice filling for TNEA 2022 can be done on the official website – tneaonline.org.

TNEA Counselling 2022- Here's how to fill choices

Visit the official website – tneaonline.org
On the homepage, click on the link to login
Enter your credentials such as email address and password
On your dashboard, click on choice filling and submit your options
Pay the fee, if any, and submit
Download the confirmation page and save it for future references.

TNEA 2022 counselling will be held in four rounds for three groups -- special reservation counselling, general academic counselling and general vocational counselling. The applicant has to login into the TNEA portal by using his/her user ID and password (same as that used at the time of registration) for performing various activities in a particular round.

tnea counselling 2022tnea counsellingTNEA 2022TNEA 2022 ResultTNEA 2022 Examtnea

