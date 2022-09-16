NewsIndia
TNEA Counselling 2022 Provisional Allotment List RELEASED for accepted candidates on tneaonline.org- Direct link here

TNEA Counselling 2022: TNEA Counselling provisional allotment list has been released on tneaonline.org. The list has been made available for those candidates who have accepted their tentative seat allotment. Candidates can confirm their seats till September 22, 2022, scroll down for more information.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TNEA Counselling 2022: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA Counselling 2022 provisional allotment has been released. The students who accepted their seats and will now report to their respective colleges and institutions have received their seat allotments. The official website, tneaonline.org, has seat allocation information available. The candidates who have accepted their seats have received their temporary seat assignments. The next step for candidates would be to physically report to colleges. The candidates have until 5 PM on September 22, 2022, to accept their seat allocation.

TNEA Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check allotment result

  • Visit the official website – tneaonline.org.
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided to login
  • Enter your application number, date of birth, email id and other credentials asked for
  • On your dashboard, click on the link for the allotment list
  • Check the list and its details and save it
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

TNEA Counselling 2022 Provisional Allotment List; direct link here

After the first round of TNEA is over, the second round of academic counselling will begin on September 25, 2022. TNEA counselling will be held in four rounds.  Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.

 

tnea counselling 2022tnea counselling date 2022tnea 2022 datecounselling datecounselling date 2022tnea counselling scheduletnea schedule 2022

