TNEA Counselling 2022 Provisional Allotment List RELEASED for accepted candidates on tneaonline.org- Direct link here

TNEA Counselling 2022: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA Counselling 2022 provisional allotment has been released. The students who accepted their seats and will now report to their respective colleges and institutions have received their seat allotments. The official website, tneaonline.org, has seat allocation information available. The candidates who have accepted their seats have received their temporary seat assignments. The next step for candidates would be to physically report to colleges. The candidates have until 5 PM on September 22, 2022, to accept their seat allocation.

TNEA Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check allotment result

Visit the official website – tneaonline.org.

On the homepage, click on the link provided to login

Enter your application number, date of birth, email id and other credentials asked for

On your dashboard, click on the link for the allotment list

Check the list and its details and save it

Download and take a printout for future reference.

After the first round of TNEA is over, the second round of academic counselling will begin on September 25, 2022. TNEA counselling will be held in four rounds. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.