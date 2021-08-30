TNPSC combined geology subordinate service exam 2021: Know eligibility and important details

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for the Combined Geology Subordinate Service Examination. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the last date for submission of the forms is September 24. Candidates can check the notification and apply for the vacancies at the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The exam will be held on November 20 and 21 for selection of Assistant Geologist in Geology and Mining Department, Assistant Geologist in Public Works Department, and Assistant Geologist in Agricultural Engineering Department. A total of 26 vacancies will be filled in Tamil Nadu Geology and Mining Subordinate Service, Tamil Nadu Engineering Subordinate Service, and Tamil Nadu Agricultural Engineering Subordinate Service.

Candidates with an M. Sc degree in Geology or a degree in Geology or MSc in Applied Geology or MSc in Hydrogeology are eligible for the exam.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and oral test. The exam will be held in Chennai only, the Commission has said.