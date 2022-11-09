topStoriesenglish
TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022 DECLARED at tnpsc.gov.in- Direct link to check here

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022: The exam was conducted on May 21. The result was expected to be announced by June end but was delayed due to HC hearing on reservation case, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has declared TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022. Candidates who took the Combined Civil Services II test can see the results via tnpsc.gov.in, the TNPSC's official website. The written test took place on May 21, 2022. From 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, one shift of the exam was held. The admit card was distributed on May 11, 2022. The list of documents listed during the application process must be uploaded in the application form, and students who have been provisionally admitted must pay Rs 200 as exam fees. By December 16 at 5:45 p.m., the documents must be posted between November 17 and that date.

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022; direct link here

The test was given on May 21. The result was supposed to be released by the end of June, but the HC hearing on the reservation issue caused a delay. The official website has finally made the result public.

