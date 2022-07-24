TNPSC Group 4 2022 exam to be conducted across Tamil Nadu TODAY, check details

TNPSC Group 4 Exam: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is scheduled to conduct the TNPSC Group 4 exam shortly today, July 24, 2022. The TNPSC exam for group 4 will begin at 9:30 am and will be concluded at 12:30 pm. TNPSC 2022 is being conducted to recruit candidates on 7382 vacant posts in Tamil Nadu government offices. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has already issued the TNPSC Hall Ticket.

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022: Here’s how to download hall ticket

Visit the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in. Click on TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check the admit card and download it. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online application period for the TNPSC Group 4 exam ended on April 28th. According to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC gov in hall ticket 2022), approximately 21.85 lakh people have applied for the Group 4 exam so far.

