NewsIndia
TNPSC 2022

TNPSC Group 4 2022 exam to be conducted across Tamil Nadu TODAY, check details

TNPSC Gropu 4 2022 exam will be commenced at 9:30 am today. The recruitment drive will fill 7382 vacant posts in Tamil Nadu government offices.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 09:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TNPSC Group 4 2022 exam to be conducted across Tamil Nadu TODAY, check details

TNPSC Group 4 Exam: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is scheduled to conduct the TNPSC Group 4 exam shortly today, July 24, 2022. The TNPSC exam for group 4 will begin at 9:30 am and will be concluded at 12:30 pm. TNPSC 2022 is being conducted to recruit candidates on 7382 vacant posts in Tamil Nadu government offices.  The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has already issued the TNPSC Hall Ticket.

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022: Here’s how to download hall ticket

  1. Visit the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 link available on the home page.
  3. Enter the login details and click on submit.
  4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check the admit card and download it.
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card Direct Link

The online application period for the TNPSC Group 4 exam ended on April 28th. According to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC gov in hall ticket 2022), approximately 21.85 lakh people have applied for the Group 4 exam so far.

Live TV

TNPSC 2022tnpsc hall ticket 2022tnpsc grouptnpsc group 4 hall ticket 2022tnpsc hall ticket 4 hall tickettnpsc gorup 4group 4 hall ticket

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan