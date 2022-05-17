New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (May 17, 2022) launched two indigenously built frontline warships 'Surat' and 'Udaygiri' at the Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai and said that they will "add might" to the Indian Navy. In his address, Rajnath described the warships as an embodiment of the Government’s unwavering commitment to enhance the country’s maritime capability, with a focus on achieving ‘Aatmanirbharta’, at a time when the world is witnessing disruption in the global supply chain due to Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

While ‘Surat’ is the fourth Guided Missile Destroyer in the P15B class, ‘Udaygiri’ is the second Stealth Frigate in the P17A class. Both warships have been designed in-house by the Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and built at MDL, Mumbai.

He stated that the two warships will add might to the Indian Navy’s arsenal and represent to the world India’s strategic strength as well as the power of self-reliance.

"INS Udaygiri and INS Surat are the shining examples of India’s growing indigenous capability. The warships will be among the most technologically advanced missile carriers in the world, that will cater to the present as well as future requirements. In the times to come, we will not only fulfil our own needs, but will also meet the shipbuilding requirements of the world. We will soon realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’," he said.

Attended the launch ceremony of two indigenous frontline warships - Surat (Guided Missile Destroyer) & Udaygiri (Stealth Frigate) - in Mumbai today.⁰

These warships project India’s strategic strength and self-reliance prowess to the world. Read on..https://t.co/N5oWACTTzW pic.twitter.com/UscvCajqF4 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 17, 2022

The Defence Minister also lauded the Indian Navy for responsibly discharging its duties of keeping the Indo-Pacific region open, safe and secure.

"The Indo-Pacific region is important for the economy of the whole world. India is a responsible maritime stakeholder in the region. We support consensus-based principles and peaceful, open, rule-based and stable maritime order. Being an important country in this region, it is the primary objective of our Navy to keep the Indo-Pacific open, safe and secure. The Prime Minister’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) is based on the spirit of friendship, openness, dialogue and coexistence with the neighbours. With that very vision, the Indian Navy is effectively discharging its duties," Rajnath said.

Addressing the Indian Navy Personnel in Mumbai. https://t.co/W6V6tRAiiF — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 17, 2022

"If a country wants to safeguard its national interests, it should project its military prowess in areas far beyond the mainland. If a country has aspirations to become a regional or global power, it is necessary to develop a strong Naval force. The government is making all efforts in this direction. We want to make a strong, secure and prosperous India, which is recognised as a global power," he added.

He made special mention of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier ‘INS Vikrant’ and termed it as a major milestone in the Indian Navy's path of ‘Aatmanirbharta’. Singh hoped that the carrier will increase India’s reach from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific and the Atlantic Ocean.

"The commissioning of ‘INS Vikrant’ will be a golden moment in the Indian defence history," he said.