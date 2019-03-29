To check terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, Centre constitutes Terror Monitoring Group

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday constituted a Multi-Disciplinary Terror Monitoring Group (TMG), comprising of 8 members, to "ensure synergised and concerted action against terror financing and other terror-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir".

The Terror Monitoring Group will be headed by additional DGP of Jammu and Kashmir-CID. The TMG will take coordinated action in all registered cases that relate to terror, terror

financing and terror-related activities and bring them to a logical conclusion.

The TMG includes--IGP Jammu and Kashmir Police, Additional Director IB of Jammu and Kashmir, a representative each of the CBI, NIA, CBDT, CBIC, and any other member co-opted by the chairman.

According to the order, the TMG will identify all the key persons including leaders of the organisations who are involved in supporting terrorism in any form and take concerted action against them.

The TMG will also investigate the networks of various channels being used to fund terror and terror-related activities, including coordinated action to stop the flow of such funds.

The group will also take action against hardcore sympathisers amongst government employees who are providing covert or overt support to such activities.

The group will meet on a weekly basis and submit their action taken report regularly.

This comes at the backdrop of the Centre move of seizing properties belonging to terror financing. As many as 13 people and their properties have, so far, been identified by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) while assets worth more than seven crores have been seized.

The central agencies associated with the investigation of terror funding revealed the nexus between Hurriyat, Hizbul Mujhadeen and stone pelters. Many separatist leaders have been found to be providing money to all major terrorist group like LeT and Hizbul.

Operational activities of terror groups are also being financed including attacks on security forces, camps and convoys. Centre banned JKLF for their involvements in many anti-national activities. Yasin Malik was responsible for a litany of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since the early 1980s.