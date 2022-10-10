NewsIndia
GOA BARS

To curb drunk driving accidents, Goa bars will have to arrange cabs for their inebriated customers

"If somebody is drunk, it is the responsibility of the bar owner to send them home by hiring a cab," Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 09:53 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

To curb drunk driving accidents, Goa bars will have to arrange cabs for their inebriated customers

Panaji: In order to curb drunk driving accidents in the coastal state, Goa will implement a new norm as per which bar and restaurant owners will have to arrange cabs for their inebriated customers to drop them home or hotels in case of tourists. Speaking during `Road Safety Week`, Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Monday said that this is the new norm now. Earlier last year too, Godinho had announced this effort, but had not come into reality. However, recently police had intensified checks during the night and had fined those involved in drunk and driving.

According to him, if people are drunk, then bar owners should not allow them to go in their own vehicle, but they should arrange a cab to drop them.

"They can take their vehicles the next day," he said.

"I am telling officers to liaison with bars and restaurants with heavy footfall, where people go. If somebody is drunk, it is the responsibility of the bar owner to send them home by hiring a cab. Don`t send them driving their own car. This is a new norm in Goa for the safety of people. We will implement it very strictly," he said.

He said that everyone has to follow rules just like they do in foreign countries.

"Goans and tourists when they go abroad, don`t they follow rules? Goa is something you break every rule, because somebody knows somebody and is well connected, as we have only 15 lakh population. You can walk in the secretariat with the minister and phone that I am being caught and not to issue challan. It is bad," Godinho said.

"We want to discontinue it. Now henceforth those who break rules will be fined," he said.

"I am really concerned with drunk cases. The cases of accidents are alarming. Around 20 per cent of cases coming to Goa Medical College are accidents. You may be so innocent on the road by driving so slow, but one fine day a drunk person can come and hit you. This should not happen. Therefore, I am telling Regional Transport Officers (RTO) that you have to be ruthless as far as drunk and drive cases are concerned," he said.

Live Tv

Goa barsGoa restaurantsDrunk driving accidentsDrunk Driving

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk