To Fix ‘Trust Deficit’ At Shambhu Border, Supreme Court Suggests 'Neutral Umpire'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, noting a trust deficit between farmers and the government, suggested the formation of an independent committee to address the protesters' demands. A three-judge bench led by Justice Surya Kant was hearing the pleas related to farmers' protest and the blockade at the Shambhu border.

During the court order, the judge observed that there is a need for a ‘neutral umpire’ to foster confidence between both parties.

"You have to take some steps to reach out to farmers. Why would they otherwise want to come to Delhi? You are sending Ministers from here and despite their best intentions there is trust deficit," the bench, which also included Justices Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan, stated, reported PTI.

The bench advised that appropriate instructions should be gathered within a week and that, in the meantime, both parties should maintain the current situation at the Shambhu border to prevent any escalation.

The Supreme Court was considering a plea from the Haryana government challenging a high court order that directed the removal of barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala within a week, where farmers have been protesting since February 13.