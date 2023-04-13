To Honour Dr BR Ambedkar, April 14 Declared As Govt Holiday By Delhi LG

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V K Saxena, announced that April 14 will be a public holiday for all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings (PSUs) under the Delhi government in honor of Dr. BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary. A notification released on Thursday confirmed this decision.

"The Lt. Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Friday, the 14th of April, 2023 to be a Closed Holiday in all Government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, on account of the Birthday of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar," said an official notification.

Dr. Ambedkar, who was fondly known as "Baba Saheb," was the primary architect of the Indian Constitution and devoted his life to fighting for the rights of socially backward classes and Dalits. He was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, India, into a Dalit Mahar family. He faced humiliation and discrimination at a young age from his high-caste schoolmates. Despite this, he received a scholarship from the Gaekwar of Baroda and went on to study at universities in the United States, Britain, and Germany.

After returning to India, Ambedkar worked in the Baroda Public Service but was mistreated by his high-caste colleagues. He turned to legal practice and teaching, where he established his leadership among Dalits. He founded several journals advocating for their rights and obtained special representation for them in the legislative councils of the government. In 1947, he became the law minister of the government of India and played a key role in the framing of the Indian constitution, which outlawed discrimination against untouchables.