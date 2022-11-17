topStoriesenglish
INDIRA GANDHI'S BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

To mark Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, only women to walk with Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress' women public representatives from Maharashtra and other parts of the country will be a part of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra on the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19.

Nov 17, 2022

New Delhi: To mark former prime minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19, only women will walk with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that day, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday (November 17, 2022). The women workers of the Congress and its affiliated wings will participate in both the sessions (pre-lunch and post-lunch) of the yatra on November 19. The party's women public representatives from Maharashtra and other parts of the country will be a part of the foot march that day, Ramesh said.

"On November 19, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, only women will walk in the yatra along with Rahul Gandhi," Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of the party's communication and publicity department, told reporters.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is a mass contact initiative of the Grand Old Party, is currently passing through Maharashtra since its arrival in the state on November 7. 

Born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Indira Gandhi was the first and, to date, only female prime minister of India.

Meanwhile, Rahul's foot march entered its 71st day on Thursday and is scheduled to proceed to Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

