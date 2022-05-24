हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger

Today's best video is 4 newborn tiger cubs following mama tiger in MP's Pench

While the tigress is yet to be identified, the cubs are aged around one and a half months.

Today&#039;s best video is 4 newborn tiger cubs following mama tiger in MP&#039;s Pench
A tigress has given birth to four cubs at Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh.

A tigress has given birth to four cubs at Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, a senior forest official said on Tuesday. Tourists spotted the big cat and her cubs crossing a road in Karmajhiri core area in the morning, the PTR's deputy director Rajneesh Singh told PTI. While the tigress is yet to be identified, the cubs are aged around one and a half months, he said. Some tourists shot a video of the tigress on their mobile phones and the same is being shared on social media, he said. The PTR has also shared the video on its official Facebook page. Satish Singh, a guide and naturalist working in the reserve, claimed that the tigress that gave birth to the cubs is named Runijhuni and is around five to six years old.

During a safari at Turia Gate, tourists in eight vehicles spotted the tigress with her cubs in the morning, he said. As per an official estimate, there are about 80 tigers, including cubs, in PTR. According to the 2018 tiger census, 56 tigers were present in PTR, an official said.

Madhya Pradesh is home to the highest number of tigers in the country as per the 2018 census, an official earlier said. The state is home to a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TigerPench Tiger ReservePench Tiger Reserve Madhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh Pench Tiger Reserve
Next
Story

Noida job fraud alert! These people call and promise foreign jobs, cheat money from people

Must Watch

PT4M55S

Qutub Minar dispute verdict to be pronounced on June 9