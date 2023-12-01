trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693984
Today's Chanakya Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll: BJP Set to Retain Power With 151+ Seats

According to Today’s Chanakya, the BJP is set to form the government again in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP can win over 151 seats and return to power. The Congress is expected to get 74 seats.

Last Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The voting for the assembly elections in five states concluded today. As soon as the voting ended, different channels started releasing their exit polls. Today’s Chanakya has released its exit poll for Madhya Pradesh. According to Today’s Chanakya, the BJP is set to form the government again in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP can win over 151 seats and return to power. The Congress is expected to get 74 seats.

Some of the key points from the exit poll are:

Vote Share: The BJP is likely to get 45% of the vote share in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress may get 38% of the vote share. The others may get 17% of the vote share. There is a margin of error of 3% in the vote share of both parties.

Caste Factor: The BJP has received 54% of the Brahmin votes, 47% of the Rajput votes, 45% of the SC votes, 46% of the ST votes, 8% of the Muslim votes and 47% of the OBC votes. The Congress has received 28% of the Brahmin votes, 38% of the Rajput votes, 45% of the SC votes, 46% of the ST votes, 31% of the OBC votes and 84% of the Muslim votes.

Issues: 34% of the voters have voted on the basis of the party and the candidates. 23% have voted on the issue of development, 25% on the issue of corruption, 9% on the local issues and 4% on other issues.

The other exit poll predictions for Madhya Pradesh are:

CNX: BJP 140-159, Congress 70-89, Others 0-2

Matrize: BJP 118-130, Congress 97-107, Others 0-2

Today's Chanakya: BJP 151 ± 12, Congress 74 ± 12, Others 5 ± 4

PollStrat: BJP 106-116, Congress 111-121

