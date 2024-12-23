'Together For Political Power': Sanjay Raut Slams Mahayuti Alliance

Days after Mahayuti announced its cabinet profile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut took a dig at the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra on Monday and alleged that they are together for political power and not because of ideological similarities.

"No matter how much those in the coalition government say that they are together because of ideological reasons, it is not like that. They come together for political power. They focus on fulfilling their party's financial needs and then come together to form the government," Raut said, ANI reported.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also attacked the Mahayuti alliance on ongoing discussions about the allocation of guardian ministers and stated that the process will continue. He also highlighted the delay in portfolio allocation, despite the government having been formed a month ago.

"First the government was not formed and once they formed the government, portfolio allocation happened after a month, yesterday only. Now there is a discussion regarding the Guardian minister post. Nothing will happen from this...this will continue till the end..." Raut said.

Raut further stated that the appointment of guardian ministers served no real purpose, as they only pursued their own interests, describing it as yet another tactic to maintain power.

(With ANI inputs)