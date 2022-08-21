New Delhi: Just as we are dealing with the monkeypox outbreak and probable emergence of the fourth wave of Covid-19, a new virus known as tomato flu, or tomato fever, has emerged India in children younger than 5 years, reports the Lancet journal. Tomato Fever is also known as Hand Foot Mouth Disease (HFMD).

The medical practitioners have sounded an alarm over the spread of 'tomato flu' across the country. While the virus was first reported in Kerala on May 6, India has recorded over 80 cases till now.

According to the Lancet study, tomato fever flared in India after children, aged below 5 years, got infected upon contact with the virus. The tomato fever is rarely diagnosed in adults because an their immune system is generally stronger than that of a child's.

It may be noted that the rare viral infection is in an endemic state and is considered non-life-threatening; however, because of the dreadful experience of the COVID-19 pandemic, vigilant management is desirable to prevent further outbreaks.

In Tomato flu, children are showing rashes, skin irritation, dehydration, and red blisters, which is probably how it got its name of tomato flu.

Tomato flu Symptoms

High fever

Dehydration

Rashes, skin irritation; hand and legs skin colour can also change

Blisters

Abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea

Runny nose, cough, sneeze

Tiredness and body ache

Tomato flu causes

According to the reports, the infectious disease is caused by intestinal viruses and is rare in adults as they usually have immune systems strong enough to defend them from the virus. Health experts say that it is a self-limiting illness and no specific drug exists to treat it.

Tomato flu treatment

If a child is showing symptoms, they should be taken to the doctor immediately. Kids should be kept hydrated.