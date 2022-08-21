Tomato fever in India: 82 children aged below 5 years infected with viral disease, says Lancet report
The medical practitioners have sounded an alarm over the spread of 'tomato flu' across the country.
- The virus was first reported in Kerala on May 6, India has recorded over 80 cases till now.
New Delhi: Just as we are dealing with the monkeypox outbreak and probable emergence of the fourth wave of Covid-19, a new virus known as tomato flu, or tomato fever, has emerged India in children younger than 5 years, reports the Lancet journal. Tomato Fever is also known as Hand Foot Mouth Disease (HFMD).
"Just as we are dealing with the probable emergence of the fourth wave of Covid-19, a new virus known as tomato flu, or tomato fever, has emerged in India in the state of Kerala in children younger than 5 years," Lancet said in its report.
According to the Lancet study, tomato fever flared in India after children, aged below 5 years, got infected upon contact with the virus. The tomato fever is rarely diagnosed in adults because an their immune system is generally stronger than that of a child's.
It may be noted that the rare viral infection is in an endemic state and is considered non-life-threatening; however, because of the dreadful experience of the COVID-19 pandemic, vigilant management is desirable to prevent further outbreaks.
In Tomato flu, children are showing rashes, skin irritation, dehydration, and red blisters, which is probably how it got its name of tomato flu.
Tomato flu Symptoms
- High fever
- Dehydration
- Rashes, skin irritation; hand and legs skin colour can also change
- Blisters
- Abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea
- Runny nose, cough, sneeze
- Tiredness and body ache
Tomato flu causes
According to the reports, the infectious disease is caused by intestinal viruses and is rare in adults as they usually have immune systems strong enough to defend them from the virus. Health experts say that it is a self-limiting illness and no specific drug exists to treat it.
Tomato flu treatment
If a child is showing symptoms, they should be taken to the doctor immediately. Kids should be kept hydrated.
