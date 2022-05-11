Tomato Fever: Over 80 kids in Kerala reportedly infected - causes and symptoms

Kochi: A new flu is doing the rounds that is causing concern, especially among parents of small kids. As per media reports, more than 80 children in Kerala, below five years of age, have been infected by the virus and the number is expected to only rise.

As a step against the spread of the tomato flu in one of the districts of neighbouring Kerala, a medical team is carrying out tests to those entering Coimbatore for fever, rashes and other illnesses - symptoms of such flu - at Walayar on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, PTI reported.

Two medical officers are leading the team to check passengers, particularly children, of all vehicles, official sources said on Tuesday (May 10). Also, a 24-member team has been formed to check the children, aged below five, in anganwadis, PTI sources said.

What is Tomato flu?

This is a case of children experiencing undiagnosed and unidentified fever. According to media reports, debate is still on whether Tomato Fever is a viral fever or is an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue fever. In Tomato flu, children are showing rashes, skin irritation, dehydration, and red blisters, which is probably how it got its name of tomato flu.

Symptoms of Tomato flu

Here are some of the major symptoms of tomato flu:

- High fever

- Dehydration

- Rashes, skin irritation; hand and legs skin colour can also change

- Blisters

- Abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea

- Runny nose, cough, sneeze

- Tiredness and body ache

Tomato flu: Causes

The flu is still largely unidentified and the causes are not exactly known. Whether it's a new viral or an aftereffect of dengue/chikungunya is still being debated.

Treatment of Tomato flu

If a child is showing symptoms, they should be taken to the doctor immediately. Kids should be kept hydrated.

