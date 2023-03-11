topStoriesenglish2582491
JAPNESE WOMAN MOLESTATION CASE

'Tomodachi': Japanese Woman, Molested In Delhi, Says She Still 'Loves India' - Internet Is Ashamed

Japanese woman molestation in Delhi: The woman sent the message that despite the horrendous experience, she loves India for the beauty it offers.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 11:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The Japanese woman, who was publically harassed on Holi Day in Delhi's Paharganj area, has reacted to the incident in a series of Tweets. Earlier, she had deleted her Tweet along with which she had posted the video. Netizens, including top celebrities and politicians, were left outraged after the video showing the physical abuse of the women went viral on social media. The internet demanded strict action against the molesters, who according to them "brought shame to the nation". However, in a surprise to many, the Japanese woman deleted the tweet hours after it was posted online.

She today described that she was terrified by the high number of reactions and re-tweets received on the video. The woman said that she was "aware of the danger involved for women on Holi," and that she participated in the celebrations with 35 of her friends.  "I had heard that it was very dangerous for a woman to go out alone during the daytime at the Holi festival, an Indian festival that I participated in, so I participated in the event with a total of 35 other friends," she said.

In a series of Tweets, the woman sent the message that despite the horrendous experience, she loves India for the beauty it offers. Expressing her love for India, she said, "I love everything about India, I have been there many times and it is a fascinating country. India and Japan will forever be 'Tomodachi' (friends)."

"The police have promised to strengthen their crackdown, and we hope harassment against women will decrease significantly," the woman said. The woman was staying at a hotel in Paharganj, however, she left for Bangladesh on Friday.

