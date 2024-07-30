Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2771796
NewsIndia
LEH

'Too Hot For Aircraft Engines': Rising Temperatures Disrupt Flights In Leh

In the past three days, nearly twelve flights have been cancelled, causing several passengers to report being stranded at Leh airport. 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Too Hot For Aircraft Engines': Rising Temperatures Disrupt Flights In Leh

Flight operations at Leh, India’s highest commercial airport, have been significantly impacted due to soaring temperatures. Since Saturday, IndiGo and SpiceJet have cancelled around twelve flights scheduled around noon as daytime temperatures reached 36 degrees Celsius, making the high-altitude air too thin for safe aircraft operations.

According to a report by TOI, “This is likely the first instance where airline flights have been cancelled because of high temperatures,” said an anonymous official from Leh airport. “Last year, the temperatures were not high enough to affect flights.” Most of the cancelled flights were headed to Delhi.
In the past three days, nearly twelve flights have been cancelled, causing several passengers to report being stranded at Leh airport. IndiGo has halted flight bookings on its website until July 31.

 Airlines Respond to Passengers

On Monday, IndiGo addressed the situation, explaining the flight cancellations due to high ground temperatures and runway restrictions in Leh. The airline assured passengers of refunds or rebooking options through a post on X. “We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding,” the post read.

While flight cancellations due to extreme weather conditions have occurred before in Leh-Ladakh, this marks the first instance of widespread cancellations specifically due to high daytime temperatures.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

(
Advertisement
) : ( '' )

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan preparing for Kargil Part-2?
DNA Video
DNA: What, If toll tax across country closed?
DNA Video
DNA: Liquor Shop's 'English' marketing strategy goes viral!
DNA Video
DNA: Will Kanwariyas listen to CM Yogi?
DNA Video
DNA: How strong Rahul Gandhi's 'Chakravyuh' against government?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is real culprit of Delhi coaching incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi At Mochi Shop in Sultanpur
DNA Video
DNA: Rain shook whole 'system'
DNA Video
DNA: Will Modi accept this demand of Mamata?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Vs Maurya in Delhi!