'Too Hot For Aircraft Engines': Rising Temperatures Disrupt Flights In Leh

Flight operations at Leh, India’s highest commercial airport, have been significantly impacted due to soaring temperatures. Since Saturday, IndiGo and SpiceJet have cancelled around twelve flights scheduled around noon as daytime temperatures reached 36 degrees Celsius, making the high-altitude air too thin for safe aircraft operations.

According to a report by TOI, “This is likely the first instance where airline flights have been cancelled because of high temperatures,” said an anonymous official from Leh airport. “Last year, the temperatures were not high enough to affect flights.” Most of the cancelled flights were headed to Delhi.

In the past three days, nearly twelve flights have been cancelled, causing several passengers to report being stranded at Leh airport. IndiGo has halted flight bookings on its website until July 31.

Airlines Respond to Passengers

On Monday, IndiGo addressed the situation, explaining the flight cancellations due to high ground temperatures and runway restrictions in Leh. The airline assured passengers of refunds or rebooking options through a post on X. “We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding,” the post read.

#6ETravelAdvisory: High ground temperatures and runway restrictions in #Leh have necessitated the cancellation of all flights for today. If you wish to re-book or claim a refund, visit https://t.co/6643rYeCxF We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 29, 2024

While flight cancellations due to extreme weather conditions have occurred before in Leh-Ladakh, this marks the first instance of widespread cancellations specifically due to high daytime temperatures.