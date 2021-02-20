Toolkit case: Disha Ravi now finds support in American teen activist Alexandria Villaseñor

New Delhi: A day after Greta Thunberg extended support to Disha Ravi now American teen activist Alexandria Villaseñor, who is part of her Fridays for Future movement has came out in support of the 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru,

Disha is currently in police custody in the toolkit case, was sent to a three-day judicial custody yesterday by a Delhi court.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the 15-year-old American said, “I know Disha Ravi and she is an amazing activist and awesome human! The right to peaceful protest is a human right and we will not be silenced. Please join me in supporting Disha #StandWithDishaRavi.”

I know Disha Ravi and she is an amazing activist and awesome human! The right to peaceful protest is a human right and we will not be silenced.

Please join me in supporting Disha #StandWithDishaRavi — Alexandria Villaseñor (@AlexandriaV2005) February 19, 2021

On Friday, Greta Thunberg in a tweet had said, "Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy."

Notably, it was Greta Thunberg had posted the 'toolkit' on Twitter that resulted in the arrest of Disha Ravi and non-bailable warrants against two others.

Earlier this month, Disha Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police from Bengaluru in connection with the 'toolkit' case.

The Delhi Police alleged that Disha Ravi, along with co-accused Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob were the creators and collaborators of the google document or toolkit which was aimed at spreading disaffection and ill-will against the government of India and creating disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups.

The said toolkit shared in the backdrop of the ongoing farmers' protest in the national capital sought international support for the farmers.