हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Toolkit case

Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob gets 3-week transit pre-arrest bail from Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court allows transit anticipatory bail application of Nikita Jacob, grants her transit bail for 3 weeks in connection with FIR by Delhi police in Toolkit matter. In case of arrest, she will be released on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and one surety of like amount.

Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob gets 3-week transit pre-arrest bail from Bombay High Court
File photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court allows transit anticipatory bail application of Nikita Jacob, granting her transit bail for three weeks in connection with an FIR filed by Delhi police in the toolkit matter. 

In case of arrest, she will be released on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and one surety of like amount.

Nikita's lawyer Sanyukta De told reporters that the former has been appearing in court and participating in interrogations without fail. Further, De said that Delhi Police levelled allegations but has no evidence in the matter. She clarified that Nitika has no intention of spreading any political, religious, economic disorder in the country.

De said that toolkits were made to make people aware of the farmers' protest movement and the Nikita has no connection with any Khalistan-Pakistan organization anywhere.

Earlier, climate activist and lawyer Nikita Jacob, who is involved in the controversial “Toolkit" document case related to farmers’ protest, has admitted that there was a Zoom meeting before Republic Day which was attended by Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) founder MO Dhaliwal.

Other fellow activists including Disha Ravi were present for this meeting. Jacob also claimed in a document submitted by her lawyer to the Mumbai police that the "Toolkit" was being prepared by Extinction Rebellion (XR) India volunteers for presenting the whole picture with a simple breakdown for an international audience.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Toolkit caseNikita JacobBombay High Court
Next
Story

Vadodara Congress promises to build dating destinations, clubhouses for kitty parties ahead of civic polls

Must Watch

PT20M51S

Watch: PM Narendra Modi's address in NASSCOM flagship program