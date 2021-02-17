Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob gets 3-week transit pre-arrest bail from Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court allows transit anticipatory bail application of Nikita Jacob, granting her transit bail for three weeks in connection with an FIR filed by Delhi police in the toolkit matter.

In case of arrest, she will be released on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and one surety of like amount.

Nikita's lawyer Sanyukta De told reporters that the former has been appearing in court and participating in interrogations without fail. Further, De said that Delhi Police levelled allegations but has no evidence in the matter. She clarified that Nitika has no intention of spreading any political, religious, economic disorder in the country.

De said that toolkits were made to make people aware of the farmers' protest movement and the Nikita has no connection with any Khalistan-Pakistan organization anywhere.

Earlier, climate activist and lawyer Nikita Jacob, who is involved in the controversial “Toolkit" document case related to farmers’ protest, has admitted that there was a Zoom meeting before Republic Day which was attended by Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) founder MO Dhaliwal.

Other fellow activists including Disha Ravi were present for this meeting. Jacob also claimed in a document submitted by her lawyer to the Mumbai police that the "Toolkit" was being prepared by Extinction Rebellion (XR) India volunteers for presenting the whole picture with a simple breakdown for an international audience.