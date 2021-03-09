हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Toolkit case

Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk get protection from arrest till March 15

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana directed the police to not take any coercive action against the two accused until the next hearing on March 15.  

Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk get protection from arrest till March 15
Credit: IANS

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday (March 9) extended the interim protection from arrest to the two accused in the Greta Thunberg toolkit case, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk till March 15.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana adjourned the matter at the request of the defence counsels.

The counsels sought more time to study the filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the case.

The judged then directed the police to not take any coercive action against the two accused until the next hearing on March 15.

Jacob and Muluk have been booked on charges of sedition along with climate activist Disha Ravi. The Delhi police have accused the three of being involved in the creation of the toolkits to guide farmers to carry out protests.

Last month, Disha Ravi was granted bail in the case. The judge had pointed to "scanty and sketchy evidence on record".

 

