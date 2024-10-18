Top 5 Best Tarot Card Readers Of 2024 – 2026

As we step into 2024-2025, the demand for intuitive, accurate, and trustworthy tarot readers is at an all-time high. In this article, we highlight the top 5 best tarot card readers of 2024-2025, known for their expertise, personalized approach, and glowing reviews. Whether you're seeking clarity, love advice, or career insights, these professionals stand out as the best in the field.

Osheen Oracle

Osheen Oracle is one stop solution for a comprehensive healing journey where you will find guidance to heal your life in all aspects of love, relationship, mental well-being , career success , business success and for every issue you must be facing today alone as we are here to help you out and take you on a Spiritually uplifting journey towards finding your best life. Amarpreet Osheen Kaur the founder of Osheen Oracle is fondly known as Osheen ma is a Spiritual Mentor, Healer , Tarot reader, aura reader, relationship counselor, motivation speaker, astrologer, Reiki master and white healing spells caster with an experience of more than 10 years in the study of field of Divination, spirituality, alternative healing modalities and creating magic. She has done her masters in English literature, Tarot , Astrology and Numerology and is currently pursuing her Phd in Tarot. From writing and formulating her own spells and healing techniques to giving highly accurate reading sessions Osheen Oracle is dedicated to bring holistic healing and spiritual awareness to everyone who reaches their page.Osheen Oracle is a place where you become a part of divine path which takes you to a serene magical journey where life becomes uplifting, the universe starts aligning with your vibrations and ultimately you are able to understand your true purpose in life along with living the life you can only dream about.

Connect with her : https://www.instagram.com/osheen_oracle/profilecard/?igsh=NDAwOGVsdmZsdjN5

2. Geetika Sunil Mandwani

Geetika Sunil Mandwani, founder of EBIT healing, is an experienced practitioner and facilitator in tarot reading, psychic mediumship, and healing techniques such as GAIAtouch and shamanic healing. With over seven years in the field, she has earned consistently high ratings from her 35,000+ clients. Geetika provides clarity and guidance on both personal and business matters through her clairvoyant abilities, helping clients uncover new possibilities and make informed decisions. Her honest and unbiased approach ensures that clients receive real answers and insights that lead to meaningful transformations. Committed to touching thousands of lives, Geetika's mission is to help individuals achieve personal growth and success through her unique blend of spiritual guidance and healing expertise.

3. Dr. Shilpi Mohan

Dr. Shilpi Mohan is a renowned Cardiologist, well acclaimed Tarot Card Reader, Holistic healer, and visionary who founded Ashvattha Cardiac Care Center and The Angel Healing in Secunderabad, Telangana. She integrates modern medicine with spiritual and alternative practices, believing that science and spirituality can integrate together. A super-specialist in Cardiology, she has also gained International and National certifications in Tarot Card reading, Chakra healing, Crystal therapy, and Psychic healing. She is an astro consultant on Astrotalk and she has her own clientele worldwide. Mohan's holistic approach attracts patients worldwide for both medical and spiritual healing. She has been recognized for her contributions, including the "Most Promising Holistic Healer 2022" and "Most Iconic Healer and Tarot Card Reader 2024" in Global Leadership Summit and Awards at Bharat Mandapam by Union Cabinet Minister Shri Chirag Paswan.

She is passionate about her work and advocates for the role of holistic wellness in India's future.

Connect with her on :

https://www.theangelhealing.com

4. Vanshika Chanana

In the ever-evolving world of tarot and spiritual guidance, Vanshika Chanana stands out as one of the top tarot readers of 2024. Based in Delhi, she is renowned for her exceptional accuracy and deep intuitive insights, reflecting a strong divine connection. With several years of experience under her belt, Vanshika is celebrated for her 100% accuracy, as well as her powerful remedies, spell casting, and manifestation techniques, all deeply informed by her continuous study of the science behind energy. Having achieved significant growth in her field, Vanshika Chanana recently established the Sacred Arts Institute (SAI), an academy dedicated to tarot coaching, healing, spell casting, and manifestation. This reflects her evolution from a highly regarded tarot reader to a leader in the field. As the founder of SAI, Vanshika is committed to guiding those interested in the mystical arts. For those seeking to explore their spiritual journey, Vanshika Chanana offers a gateway to profound personal transformation, ensuring she remains at the forefront of her field.

5. Deepali Dubey

Deepali Dubey is a renowned Indian astrologer with over two decades of experience, known for her expertise in astrology, numerology, and gemology. Her clientele includes high-profile figures like Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, reflecting her widespread influence. Transitioning from a management career, she has dedicated herself to guiding people through life’s challenges with a blend of ancient wisdom and modern techniques.

This deep spiritual commitment sets her apart in the field, offering clients a holistic approach to personal and professional development. Her accurate predictions, compassionate approach, and ability to connect with diverse people, from celebrities to corporate leaders, have earned her a reputation as one of India's most trusted astrologers.

https://www.deepalidubey.com

