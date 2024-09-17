Top American Diplomat Reveals Why China And Russia Fear The Growing India-US Relations

China and Russia are increasingly concerned about the growing India-US relationship due to its emphasis on inclusivity, peace, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, news agency PTI quoted a senior US diplomat as saying Monday. Richard Verma, the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, shared these insights during a discussion at the Hudson Institute.

“Frankly, why do you think China and Russia are so concerned about this partnership? Because we bring a way of life to the rest of the world that is about inclusivity, about peace, about the peaceful resolution of disputes, about the rule of law, and it’s about hearing everyone’s voice in a society,” PTI quoted Verma as saying in response to a question.

Verma highlighted that the India-US relationship is distinct from the actions of some of the US's adversaries. This unique dynamic is why President Joe Biden has referred to the India-US bond as the "defining relationship of this century."

Reflecting on past remarks, Verma recalled that nearly 20 years ago, then-Senator Biden, along with Tony Blinken, had noted that if the US and India were close partners by 2020, it would make the world safer. “Not just because we have two big militaries, not just because we have two big economies, but because we actually stand for something that matters to people in their daily lives across the world,” Verma said.

On the topic of the QUAD, Verma emphasized its role in promoting peace, security, and stability. He pointed out that the QUAD’s initiatives, such as advancements in technology and cybersecurity, aim to serve the greater good rather than focusing on military aspects. “This is about like-minded countries coming together in a different form, bringing in the most populous country in the Indo-Pacific to chart new territory,” Verma added.

Looking ahead, US President Joe Biden will host the fourth in-person QUAD leaders summit at his Delaware residence next week, a notable part of his foreign policy legacy. India, initially set to host this year’s summit, will now do so next year.