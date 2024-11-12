BJP Leaders Launch Maharashtra Blitz As PM Modi, Shah Lead MahaYuti Campaign Push

Top leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, are set to intensify their campaign efforts in Maharashtra on Tuesday ahead of the November 20 Assembly elections. The rallies and public meetings aim to bolster support for the BJP’s MahaYuti alliance candidates.

Prime Minister Modi, who has already addressed four rallies, will hold public meetings at Chimur, Solapur, and Pune. Home Minister Amit Shah will be campaigning in Mumbai, addressing rallies at Ghatkopar in North East Mumbai and Kandivali in North Mumbai.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has a packed schedule, with a record seven meetings planned throughout the day in locations such as Devani, Killari, Patoda, and areas of Nagpur, including South West Nagpur and Nagpur Central.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also make his presence felt, traveling to Akola, Amaravati, and Nagpur, while Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to hold a press conference in Mumbai.

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani is slated for rallies at Shirpur, Umred, and multiple parts of Nagpur, including Nagpur Central, Nagpur East, and Nagpur North. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Shobha Karandlaje, along with former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, will also hold a press conference in Mumbai.

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address rallies in Dahanu, Vikramgad, Sion Koliwada, and Kalyan, while BJP’s Rashtriya Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan will visit Malad in Mumbai North to engage with voters.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised the BJP’s recently released manifesto, describing it as a “comprehensive vision” for Maharashtra’s development through 2029. Goyal emphasized that the MahaYuti government is committed to improving the quality of life in the state and ensuring development without discrimination.

He criticized the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), dubbing it the “Maha Vinash Aghadi,” and argued that the MVA has lost public trust due to unmet promises. “The people do not trust the promises made by the Maha Vikas Aghadi as they have not kept any of their assurances,” he claimed, predicting a clear victory for the MahaYuti.