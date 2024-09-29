UP News: In a bid to check and evaluate the situation of women's safety in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a senior woman police officer travelled alone in an auto late at night in the city disguised as a tourist. Dressed in plain clothes, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sukanya Sharma, 33, also called 112 to assess the emergency response support system number in the city.

According to media reports, the police officer stood outside the Agra Cantt Railway Station and called the police for help. She told the cops that she required their help as it was late at night and that she was really scared because of the deserted road.

The helpline operator asked the police officer to stand at a safe place and took all the information pertaining to her whereabouts. After giving the required information, she then received a call from the women's patrolling team, who said that they are on their way and reaching the location to pick her up.

However, Sharma then told them that she was checking the emergency response system and that they had passed the test. She then took an auto to check the safety of women in the city that houses Taj Mahal. She told the driver her drop-off location and boarded the auto after he told her the fare.

ACP Sharma did not reveal her identity. She also spoke to the driver about the woman's safety. In response to Sharma's query, the driver said that the police had verified him and soon he would begin driving the auto in a uniform. He then dropped the police officer off at her location safely and passed the safety test.

For her initiative, Sharma received praise from activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj. She said that this is actually the "first right step towards women's safety." "Police in every city should do this. Become a common man and experience the city yourself to know the problems people face at night. Good Job by Dr. Sukanya Sharma," Bhardwaj said in a post X.