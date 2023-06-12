Top Cop Nitin Agarwal Appointed News BSF Director-General

Nitin Agarwal, an IPS officer of the 1989 batch from the Kerala cadre, has been appointed as the new Director-General of the Border Security Force (BSF). This appointment comes after a vacancy of more than five months in the position. Currently serving as the Additional Director-General of operations at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in Delhi, Nitin Agarwal brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) issued an order late at night, stating that Nitin Agarwal's appointment as the BSF DG is effective from the date of joining the post until July 31, 2026, or until further orders, whichever comes earlier. Previously, the position of BSF chief remained vacant after the retirement of Pankaj Kumar Singh on December 31, 2022. During this period, CRPF DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen held additional charge of the BSF.

Interestingly, Nitin Agarwal's appointment coincides with the commencement of the bi-annual four-day border talks between the BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Delhi. As the talks conclude on June 14, it is expected that Nitin Agarwal will assume his responsibilities as the new DG of the BSF.

Throughout his career, Nitin Agarwal has served in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), another border guarding force under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). He has also held various positions in his home cadre of Kerala.

What Is Border Security Force?

The Border Security Force (BSF) is a paramilitary force in India responsible for protecting the nation's borders. Established in 1965, the BSF operates under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Its primary objective is to ensure the security, integrity, and sovereignty of India's borders.

With a force of around 2.65 lakh personnel, the BSF plays a crucial role in preventing illegal activities, such as smuggling, infiltration, and terrorist threats, along India's borders. The force is deployed along the western and eastern borders, guarding the frontiers with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The BSF is equipped with modern technologies and weaponry to effectively carry out its duties. It conducts regular patrols, surveillance operations, and border fencing to detect and deter any unauthorized crossings or threats. In addition to border security, the BSF also assists in internal security operations during times of civil unrest or natural disasters.

The BSF's personnel undergo rigorous training to develop specialized skills in border management, counter-terrorism, and disaster response. The force maintains close coordination with other security agencies and collaborates with international counterparts to enhance border security measures.

Overall, the Border Security Force plays a vital role in protecting India's borders, ensuring the safety of its citizens, and maintaining peace and stability in the border regions.