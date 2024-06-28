Top Countries That Welcome Indian Passport Holders Visa-Free

As of now, Indian passport holders can travel up to 62 countries visa-free and with only a passport with many codes of conduct being followed. Visa-free travel allows a traveller to enter that specific country with only a passport and some other necessary documents, without the complexities of waiting for the visa.

For identification and security purposes, however, one might be required to ensure other documents such as proof of onward travel or payment of airport taxes. The most important thing to keep in mind is that you do not overstay in that country exceeding the day limit set on that visa-free arrival. A list of the top such countries are:

Bhutan

Known for its stunning landscapes, valleys, and subtropical plains to steep mountains, Bhutan is India’s neighbour sharing around 699 km with India. Indian nationals visiting Bhutan do not require a visa for up to 14 days. However, they will be issued an entry permit. 'Entry Permit' will be issued by the Department of Immigration in the Pedestrian Terminal at Phuentsholing based on a valid Travel Document.

Nepal

The country with the highest mountain ranges in the world, Mount Everest, Nepal is a hotspot for visitors to experience nature and landscapes. Following this, the country has a rich culture and ancient temples as monumental sites. Indian passport holders do not require a visa to travel to Nepal.

Mauritius

Mauritius is an island nation in the Indian Ocean, making it the ultimate beach beauty. People visit here to get the utmost feeling and picturesque views of the beach's beauty. The crystal clear water, luxury resort stays, beach night parties and the delicious local cuisine make the feeling of visiting this country awesome. Indian tourists visiting Mauritius for a period of up to 90 days do not require a visa, provided they show sufficient funds to cover their stay.

Kenya

Kenya is a country in East Africa with a coastline on the Indian Ocean. The country is full of national parks, natural beauty, diverse animal safaris and much more to do. It is such a country to be considered as a great visiting destination for wildlife fans. Kenya has been visa-free for Indian passport holders for tourism and business travel since January 1, 2024, for stays up to 90 days.

Malaysia

Malaysia is a Southeast Asian country occupying parts of the Malay Peninsula and the island of Borneo. Malaysia is famous for its beaches, rainforests and many glorious skyline views. The country offers a blend of great rich culture, rainforests and glorious views of the city of Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia is visa-free until December 31, 2024, as per the latest update. It permits a stay of up to 30 days for each entry and visits to the country.

Thailand

Thailand is a Southeast Asian country, known for its tropical beaches, royal palaces, ancient ruins and temples displaying figures of Buddha. Its capital city Bangkok is an ultramodern cityscape that rises next to quiet canalside communities and iconic temples. The Thai government has extended the visa-free entry period for Indian tourists until November 11, 2024. This extension allows Indian tourists to enter Thailand without a visa for 30 days.

Dominica

Dominica is a mountainous Caribbean island nation. The country is full of enjoying factors, especially for nature lovers. Here you will get boiling lakes, stunning viewpoints, and waterfalls which will make your visit to the island country memorable. The more interesting news for Indian nationals is that they do not require a visa for either tourism or business purposes for six months.

Sri Lanka

Indian neighbouring Island country can be your next travel destination as the country is full of stunning landscapes, diverse cultures, and incredible wildlife. There are several things to experience including beautiful weather and indulge in delicious cuisine. Sri Lanka has renewed visa-free entry for visitors from India as of May 31, 2024, for a 30-day visit.