Rounak Gulia has made everyone in India proud with her achievements in wrestling. The Gurgaon-based professional wrestler is a three times National medal holder, six-times state champion, and two-time Bharat Kesari winner. And the best part is that she has managed to achieve all this despite having a troubled childhood.

Rounak lost her parents when she was just 13 and was raised by her uncle and aunt. Sadly, they always looked at her as a burden and wanted to get her married soon. Her college school teacher Seema always remained a source of motivation but she wasn't able to make any breakthrough. After facing a series of challenges, she finally got married to Ankit Gulia in 2016. This proved to be a blessing in guise as she got a supportive husband and parents-in-law and that's how life gave her a huge chance.

After starting her vigorous training in 2017, she became a professional wrestler. In 2018 Rounak went on to win the Bharat Kesari title and later won two bronze and one silver medal in the National Wrestling Tournament for three straight years. Recently she also became a part of a reality show India's Ultimate Warrior with Akshay Kumar and Vidyut Jamwal.

Rounak took the nation by storm with her performance in the show and was awarded the title of star warrior. She was among the viewers' most favourite contestants, but unfortunately, she had to withdraw herself from the finals due to some serious knee injuries.

Now with so many awards and accolades, Rounak is keen on helping other sportspersons with good nutrition. She has realised that a huge number of Indian sportspersons lack the support of good nutrition and hence she has launched a supplement brand named Rapid Nutrition. Talking about the same, she said in a recent interview, "I always felt that athletes don’t get proper nutrition, as I was able to get so I wanted other athletes should also be provided with good nutrition. Through my fan following, I created more awareness about it and help athletes to get the right nutrition."

