Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Salim Parray among 2 terrorists killed in J&K

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Salim Parray was among the two terrorists killed in an encounter in Kashmir today, security forces said. "Killing of top LeT commander Saleem Parray is a big success for police," senior police official Vijay Kumar said. Kumar added Saleem Parray was involved in the killing of 12 civilians in 2016.

“Srinagar police cornered Saleem Paray and he opened fire. In the retaliatory firing, he was killed,” he added. “In 2016 agitation, Saleem Parray had killed 12 civilians by slitting their throats,” he said.

Parray, a resident of Hajan area of Bandipora district, was an A+ category terrorist and was among the "most wanted list" of security forces. Parray was killed in an encounter in Shalimar.

Another terrorist was killed in a separate encounter in Srinagar's Gusu area.

“01 #terrorist killed. #Incriminating materials including #arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

This is the second encounter of the year 2022. On Saturday, security forces killed an infiltrator in the Kupwara area of northern Kashmir.

