हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salim Parray

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Salim Parray among 2 terrorists killed in J&K

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Salim Parray was among the two terrorists killed in an encounter in Kashmir today, security forces said. "Killing of top LeT commander Saleem Parray is a big success for police," senior police official Vijay Kumar said. Kumar added Saleem Parray was involved in the killing of 12 civilians in 2016.

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Salim Parray among 2 terrorists killed in J&amp;K
(Representational Image)

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Salim Parray was among the two terrorists killed in an encounter in Kashmir today, security forces said. "Killing of top LeT commander Saleem Parray is a big success for police," senior police official Vijay Kumar said. Kumar added Saleem Parray was involved in the killing of 12 civilians in 2016.

“Srinagar police cornered Saleem Paray and he opened fire. In the retaliatory firing, he was killed,” he added. “In 2016 agitation, Saleem Parray had killed 12 civilians by slitting their throats,” he said.

Parray, a resident of Hajan area of Bandipora district, was an A+ category terrorist and was among the "most wanted list" of security forces. Parray was killed in an encounter in Shalimar.

Another terrorist was killed in a separate encounter in Srinagar's Gusu area.

“01 #terrorist killed. #Incriminating materials including #arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

This is the second encounter of the year 2022. On Saturday, security forces killed an infiltrator in the Kupwara area of northern Kashmir.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salim ParrayJammu and KashmirSalim Parray Terrorists
Next
Story

China maintains nearly 60,000 troops opposite Ladakh, India prepares to counter

Must Watch

PT17M56S

Vaccine registration of more than 39 lakh children