Top news of the day, December 5, 2019

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on December 5, (Thursday).

1. Set on fire, Unnao gang rape survivor to be airlifted to Delhi, green corridor created from airport to Safdarjung Hospital

Hours after the gruesome incident in which a gang rape survivor was set ablaze by five people in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (December 5), the state government has decided to shift the survivor to Delhi for further treatment. The 23-year-old gang rape survivor, who has suffered 90 per cent injuries, will be airlifted to Delhi to undergo treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. A green corridor has been created from airport to Safadrajung Hospital to transfer the survivor without any delay. Over 100 policemen have been asked to keep the green corridor free from traffic. READ

2. Parliament canteen subsidy ends as MPs unanimously agree to scrap it

All subsidy given on food to Parliamentarians in both the Houses came to an end with immediate effect on Thursday (December 5, 2019), said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) attended by Members of Parliament (MPs) from different parties who unanimously agreed to end the subsidy on all food items at Parliament canteen. Now, the food items will be available at regular prices as prevalent in the market. READ

3. If Narasimha Rao had listened to IK Gujaral, 1984 riots could have been avoided: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday said that the 1984 riots could have been avoided if the then home minister Narsimha Rao had acted upon the advice of Inder Kumar Gujral's advice, who was the PM then. Speaking at an event to mark the 100th birth anniversary of IK Gujral, India's prime minister in 1997-98, Singh said, "When the incident took place, Gujral ji was so concerned that he went to the then home minister Narsimha Rao that very evening and said to him that the situation is so grave that it is necessary for the government to call the Army at the earliest. If that advice would have been heeded perhaps the 1984 massacre could have been avoided." READ

4. Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: Campaigning ends for the second phase covering 20 seats

The campaigning for the second phase of Jharkhand assembly elections, covering 20 seats in seven districts of East Singhbhum, Seraikella-Kharsawan, West Singhbhum, Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla and Simdega, scheduled on Saturday (December 7) ended on Thursday (December 5). The notification for the second phase of the assembly election was issued on November 11, and the last date for filing the nomination was November 18. Of the 20 seats, polling will take place from 7 am to 3 pm on 18 seats, and from 7 am to 5 pm on two seats of East Jamshedpur and West Jamshedpur. READ

5. WION World Order-Talking Diplomacy event: Envoys and top experts discuss climate change, development and more

WION'S World Order - Talking Diplomacy event witnessed top experts and diplomats converge their ideas and thoughts on a range of issues. When it came to discussing 'Balancing growth and development', Brazilian ambassador to India André Aranha Correa do Lago said the need is to "change unsustainable patterns of development". The Indonesian envoy, Sidharto Suryodipuro, said that his country is most vulnerable to climate change. All this and much more was discussed at the WION World Order - Talking Diplomacy event. READ

6. After Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP MP Ashwini Choubey says he's never tasted onions

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday (December 4)that she belongs to a family which does not each much onions and garlic, another BJP leder and Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Thursday (December 5) that he is a vegetarian and has never eaten onions. Choubey, who is Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, said that since he has never tasted onion it is impossible for him to know about the rising prices of staple food in the market. "I am a vegetarian. I have never tasted an onion. So, how will a person like me know about the situation (market prices) of onions," said the BJP MP. READ

7. GS Lakshmi to create history by becoming first woman to oversee men's ODI match



India’s GS Lakshmi is all set to create history as the first female match referee to oversee a men's One-Day International in the opening match of the third series of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in the United Arab Emirates. The 51-year-old Umpire will be overseeing the third series of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 with the opening match taking place on 8 December between United Arab Emirates and the United States of America at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The competition which is on the Road to India 2023 looks to provide development opportunities for officials. READ

8. Virat Kohli defends Rishabh Pant, says fans shouldn't chant Dhoni's name from stands

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday defended wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and said it was disrespectful for fans to chant MS Dhoni's name from the stands, in case Pant misses an opportunity. Addressing a pre-match conference ahead of three-match T20I series starting on Friday vs West Indies, Kohli urged the fans to be kind to the young wicketkeeper while expressing belief in his capabilities. Rishabh Pant is being groomed across formats to fill in the shoes of MS Dhoni, but he has been receiving a lot of flak due to his poor performances time and again. READ

9. Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to 'Thalaivi' Jayalalithaa on death anniversary

Powerhouse performer Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her next big release 'Thalaivi'. The film is a biopic based on the life and times of actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa. On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, Kangana paid her a tribute. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the picture on Twitter with fans. 'Thalaivi', the film is being helmed by AL Vijay and is will be available in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively. READ

10. Farhan Akhtar and ladylove Shibani Dandekar's latest picture is so full of love!

The multi-talented writer turned director-actor Farhan Akhtar's personal life hogs the limelight more often than not. He is rumoured to be dating VJ-model and host Shibani Dandekar. And we must say that the duo looks fab together. Both Farhan and Shibani have not really spoken about their relationship status in public yet buzz about them being a couple has often made it to the headlines. READ