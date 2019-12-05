Set on fire, Unnao gang rape survivor to be airlifted to Delhi, green corridor created from airport to Safdarjung Hospital

Hours after the gruesome incident in which a gang rape survivor was set ablaze by five people in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (December 5), the state government has decided to shift the survivor to Delhi for further treatment.

The 23-year-old gang rape survivor, who has suffered 90 per cent injuries, will be airlifted to Delhi to undergo treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. A green corridor has been created from airport to Safadrajung Hospital to transfer the survivor without any delay.

The gang rape survivor was set ablaze in Unnao by five men, including two who are accused of raping her in March this year. The rape accused and three others took the woman outside her village and into the fields and doused her in kerosene before setting her on fire. The police arrested four of the accused while the prime accused surrendered himself later.

Later, it was learnt that the gang rape survivor walked around a kilometre from the site of the attack to inform the police. Sources told Zee Media that the survivor sought help from a man who was working outside his house and then took the phone of the man to call the police.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high-level probe into the case and strict action against the accused. He has also asked for an enquiry report on the case and the state police needs to submit it by Thursday evening.