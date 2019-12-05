Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to 'Thalaivi' Jayalalithaa on death anniversary

New Delhi: Powerhouse performer Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her next big release 'Thalaivi'. The film is a biopic based on the life and times of actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa.

On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, Kangana paid her a tribute. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the picture on Twitter with fans. He wrote: #KanganaRanaut - who enacts the title role in #Jayalalitha biopic #Thalaivi - paid homage to #Jayalalitha on her death anniversary... #Thalaivi is directed by Vijay... Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh... 26 June 2020 release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu.

#KanganaRanaut - who enacts the title role in #Jayalalitha biopic #Thalaivi - paid homage to #Jayalalitha on her death anniversary... #Thalaivi is directed by Vijay... Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh... 26 June 2020 release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. pic.twitter.com/ZLhJljgXgI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2019

The stalwart politician breathed her last on December 5, 2016, in Chennai. An ocean of her followers and fans thronged the streets and mourned J Jayalalithaa's demise.

Coming back to her biopic, 'Thalaivi', the film is being helmed by AL Vijay and is will be available in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

It has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. It is slated to hit the screens on June 26, 2020.

Kangana was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Judgemental Hai Kya' co-starring Rajkummar Rao.