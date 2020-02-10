Top news of the day, February 10, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on February 10.

1. How can you block public road indefinitely: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday (February 10) while hearing a petition seeking clearing of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh from the protesters, said it will not pass any direction on the matter without hearing the other side. The matter has been posted for next hearing on February 17. Read here

2. West Bengal Budget 2020-21: Mamata Banerjee govt announces free electricity, housing for permanent tea garden workers

The West Bengal government on Monday announced free electricity, with conditions, for the poor domestic consumers, housing scheme for permanent tea garden workers and setting up of 100 new MSME parks across the state in the next three years, in its Budget. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) presented its last full Budget ahead of the 2021 assembly election. Read here

3. Delhi Police registers FIR in Gargi College molestation case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday registered a case in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the Delhi University’s all-women Gargi College last week. The case was registered after receiving a complaint from the college authority. Additional DCP Gitanjali Khandelwal is investigating the entire case. Read here

4. India extends help to China in fight against Coronavirus, lifts ban partially on export of personal protection equipment

In a move to help China fight the Coronavirus, the Centre on Monday lifted the ban on the export of all personal protection equipment including clothing and masks to China, with certain exceptions. The move comes even as the death toll from the epidemic rose to 908 and infected more than 40,000. Read here

5. Supreme Court upholds Constitutional validity of SCs/STs Amendment Act 2018

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday (February 10) upheld the SCs/STs Amendment Act 2018 that rule out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs. The Act was enacted to nullify the effects of the March 20, 2018 judgment of the top court that had diluted the provisions of the Act. Read here

6. Bangladesh Under 19 players celebrate aggressively, taunt Indian cricketers; India U19 captain Priyam Garg calls it 'dirty'

Bangladesh won first their first ICC Under 19 World Cup defeating India by three wickets at Potchefstroom in South Africa on Sunday (February 9, 2020) and their players celebrated wildly which saw the cricketers from both the teams confronting each other. Some of Bangladesh Under 19 cricketers were also seen aggressively gesticulating at the dejected Indian players slumped on the ground after the loss. Read here

7. Cricket news: India captain Virat Kohli a class player, doesn't have many weaknesses, says Tim Southee

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee, who has now dismissed Virat Kohli the most number of times in international cricket, believes the Indian skipper is a "class" player and doesn`t have many weaknesses. Read here

8. Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati temple, seeks Lord Venkateswara's blessings - Pics

New Delhi: Late legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Janhvi is one of the most popular star kids around. She is an equally known celebrity on social media, where fans love to check her recent posts and pictures. Read here

9. Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra feels 'Parasite' win is a call for representation

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas believes the big win for Bong Joon-ho's Korean film "Parasite" signals the fact that it is time for wider representation in Hollywood, beyond the cinema that only the US makes. Read here