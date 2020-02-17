Top news of the day, February 17, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on February 17.

1) Delhi court issues fresh death warrant for 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case convicts, to be executed on March 3 at 6 am

A Delhi court on Monday issued a fresh death warrant for the four convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape case. The new date issued by the Patiala Court for the hanging of Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh is March 3 at 6 am. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

2) Portfolio allocation in Delhi government finalised, CM Arvind Kejriwal not take charge of any department

The portfolio allocation for the Delhi government was finalised on Monday and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not be taking charge of any department. The decision comes a day after Kejriwal took oath as Delhi chief minister for the third successive time on February 16 (Sunday) in the national capital. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

3) Kashi-Mahakal Express inaugural run special: Berth No. 64, Coach B5 reserved for Lord Shiva

Indian Railway's move to reserve seat number 64 in coach B5 for Lord Shiva on the Kashi Mahakal Express, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 16) from the Varanasi junction, has created controversy as the berth was turned into a mini-temple devoted to Lord Shiva. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

4) Google to wind down free WiFi service at railway stations in India and other nations

Google on Monday (February 17) announced that it will wind down its 'Google Station' programme (that provided free Wi-FI at railway stations) in India and other countries stating that going online has become much easier and cheaper over the last five years since the 'Station' was launched in India. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

5) Air Defence Command to be rolled out by beginning of 2021, says CDS General Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday (February 17) announced that India is looking to set up two to five theatre commands and the first one will be rolled out by 2022. General Rawat said that it is likely that there will be a separate Jammu and Kashmir theatre but the shape would be finalised later. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

6) A look at legal steps exhausted and left with 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder convicts

A Delhi court on Monday issued fresh death warrants for March 3 at 6 am against the four death row convicts--Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. This is the third time that a court has issued death warrants against the four convicts. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

7) ICC T20I rankings: KL Rahul remains at No. 2, Virat Kohli drops to 10th

Indian opener K.L. Rahul maintained his second spot whereas skipper Virat Kohli moved down to the 10th spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I rankings for batsmen released on Monday. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

8) ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur backs India to fill Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami’s shoes

Experienced players Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami represent major absentees in the Indian women's squad but captain Harmanpreet Kaur is backing her youngsters to fill the legends’ void in the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place in Australia from February 21 to March 8. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

9) Zee Studios greenlights 'Mr India' trilogy, Ali Abbas Zafar to direct

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who has helmed blockbusters like "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", will write and direct the new "Mr India". The makers of the project clarified that it is not a sequel or a remake of the 1987 classic film. Rather, it is a reimagination of the original that starred Sridevi and Anil Kapoor. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

10) Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' crosses Rs 270 cr mark at Box Office

Ajay Devgn has proved his might at the Box Office with his super successful outing 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The film has crossed Rs 270 crore and is now moving fast towards hitting the Rs 275 crore mark at the ticket counters. It has been directed by Om Raut. (READ FULL STORY HERE)