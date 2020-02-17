Entertainment News: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' crosses Rs 270 cr mark at Box Office

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn has proved his might at the Box Office with his super successful outing 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The film has crossed Rs 270 crore and is now moving fast towards hitting the Rs 275 crore mark at the ticket counters. It has been directed by Om Raut.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #Tanhaji gathers speed on [sixth] Sat and Sun... #Maharashtra continues to dominate + contribute to the massive total... Inches closer to ₹ 275 cr... [Week 6] Fri 63 lakhs, Sat 97 lakhs, Sun 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 272.93 cr. #India biz.

Saif Ali Khan plays Uday Bhan with much elan and has impressed the audiences as a powerful antagonist in the period drama. The film features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol plays on-screen wife Savitribai Malusare.

Sharad Kelkar is seen as the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part. The film hit the screens on January 10, 2020.