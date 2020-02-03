Top news of the day, February 3, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on February 3.

News of the day

1. Shaheen Bagh protest no coincidence, it's a conspiracy to divide India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 3) broke his silence over the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and Jamia and said that political designs were behind the protests. The prime minister remarked that these anti-CAA protests are no coincidences but a conspiracy to divide India and ruin the harmony of the nation. Read here

2. ED unearths links between Sudhakar Shetty and Congress leaders in Iqbal Mirchi money laundering case

In a breaking news development, several incriminating documents have been recovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during the raid on Sahana Group chairman Sudhakar Reddy's residence and office in connection with the alleged money laundering investigation against gangster Iqbal Mirchi. The documents reveal details of monetary transactions between Sudhakar Reddy and several politicians including those belonging to the Congress. Read here

3. BJP leader Prakash Javadekar calls Arvind Kejriwal 'terrorist', AAP dares Centre to arrest Delhi CM

In a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Monday (February 3) said that there is plenty of proof that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief is a terrorist. Read here

4. Coronavirus outbreak: India issues fresh travel advisory for China

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a fresh travel advisory on Monday (February 3) urging people to refrain from visiting China. Read here

5. Centre to release GST dues to all states in 2 instalments

New Delhi: Just two days after presenting the Budget for Financial Year 2020-21, the Central government on Monday (February 3, 2020) announced that it will release all due Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation to all the states in two instalments. Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur gave the reply in Lok Sabha on Monday after several MPs from Telangana and Odisha complained during Question Hour that their states were not getting the share of the GST and Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST). Read here

Sports News of the day

6. India batsman Rohit Sharma ruled out of New Zealand ODI, Test series due to calf injury

Rohit Sharma, who injured his calf during the fifth and final T20 International against New Zealand on Sunday, is out of the One Day International and Test series against the Kiwis. According to news agency PTI, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told its reporter that Rohit Sharma will not play in the series due to the calf injury. Read here

7. Indian boxers bag 6 gold medals at Sweden boxing meet

Indian boxers claim 6 gold medals at Golden Girl Championship in Sweden. India's junior and youth boxers dominated the ring at the Golden Girl Championship in Boras, Sweden, claiming 14 medals, including six gold, the overall championship trophy and the 'Best Boxer' award. Read here

8. KL Rahul jumps to 2nd spot, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in top 10 of ICC T20I batsmen rankings

India's superlative show against New Zealand saw the Men in Blue whitewashing the Black Caps 5-0 in the T20 International series resulting in several players climbing up the International Cricket Council rankings. Kannur Lokesh Rahul topped the batting charts in the series and jumped four places in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings to grab a career best-equaling second place. Several other Indian players, too, made the upward journey thanks to their good show against New Zealand. Read here

Entertainment News of the day

9. Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' roars at Box Office, crosses Rs 250 cr

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn must be on cloud nine at present. Why? He has all the reasons to feel proud and smile wide as his latest outing – Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has proved to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office. Read here

10. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan announce 'Brahmastra' release date in a video - Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited release date of fantasy sci-fi adventure flick 'Brahmastra' has finally been announced. And that too in a dramatic style. Lead actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji shot a fun video revealing the release date of their movie. Read here