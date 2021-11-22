Torrential rainfall, floods batter southern states, Andhra worst hit, Karnataka on high alert

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (November 21, 2021) predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall in the Southern state, including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, during the next 5 days.

"Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days and over Coastal Karnataka on 21st Nov," IMD tweeted.

The weather department also predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 24 and 25.

Andhra Pradesh:

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh touched 33 as more bodies were retrieved from the flooded streams. At least 12 people were reported missing in different districts of the state. On Sunday, hundreds of vehicles and people were stranded, traffic was either closed or suspended in arterial highways as the Penna river in spate caused heavy destruction.

According to the South Central Railway, more than 100 express trains were cancelled because of the damage caused to the railway tracks near Nellore and 29 more diverted. Additionally, the Chennai-Mumbai rail route that runs through Kadapa district also remained shut as the tracks got washed away near Nandalur

The Andhra government said 2,007 houses were damaged in four flood-hit districts, the highest being 911 in Chittoor, causing a loss of Rs 5.18 crore. The loss on account of cattle and livestock was Rs 2.47 crore in these districts. The state government also ordered free distribution of 25 kg rice, one kg red gram dal, one litre of edible oil, a kg each of potatoes and onion to the flood-affected families.

Karnataka:

As soon as the people across Karnataka took a sigh of relief waking up to a bright, sunny sky after over two weeks, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy rains across the state for another two days. Amid the forecast, state authorities are on high alert to face any situation emerging out of copious rainfall.

Meanwhile, a PTI report stated that a total of 24 people have lost their lives due to incessant rains across the state since the beginning of this month. “A total of 24 people lost their lives due to heavy rain in Karnataka. Crop damage at over 5 hectares of land. As many as 658 houses were completely damaged while 8,495 homes were partially damaged. At least 191 livestock were reported dead,” said CMO in a statement.

Karnataka Disaster Management Authority officials on Sunday said that as per the preliminary loss and damages estimated by the authority so far since November one, 658 houses have been completely damaged, while 8,495 houses have been partially damaged.

Tamil Nadu:

Following heavy rainfall, parts of the Villupuram and Cuddalore districts in Tamil Nadu suffered inundation after the Thenpennai river was in spate. Reports suggest that around 18,500 hectares of farmlands were submerged in Villupuram due to the overflowing Thenpennai river. Additionally, three people have been killed in Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai districts, and 368 heads of cattle also perished.

Kerala:

IMD has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall in Kerala till Thursday. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in several districts from Monday to Thursday. Earlier, heavy rains lashed several parts of Pathanamthitta district, posing a threat to Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Telangana:

According to IMD, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Telangana in the next 48 hours. The Director at Meteorological Centre, Dr Nagarathna said that there will be a cloudy sky for the next 24 hours and the surface winds are likely to be around 10-15 kph.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV