Toxic Gas Leak From Chemical Plant Chokes Maharashtra’s Ambarnath City: WATCH

Panic ensued in Maharashtra’s Ambarnath after a gas leak from a chemical factory turned the air grey enveloping the whole city in toxic fumes. The incident brought back the memory of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, one of India’s worst industrial disasters. Emergency services have been deployed across affected areas as authorities work urgently to bring the situation under control.

The chemical-laden air has significantly reduced visibility and caused severe irritation to residents' eyes and throats. Videos from around the city roads show streets covered in smoky haze. No severe injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Residents of Ambarnath were seen covering their noses and mouths as a thick haze from the chemical gas leak blanketed the city. The fumes have spread as far as the eye can see, enveloping large areas. Reports from the scene indicate that the gas has even reached the railway tracks, complicating any potential evacuation efforts should the situation worsen. Authorities continue to monitor the spread as they attempt to manage the unfolding crisis.