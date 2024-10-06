Advertisement
Traffic Advisory: Vehicular Movement Disrupted On These Routes Until October 20

The maintenance work will impact traffic along the Tura Mandi Chowk-Shyam Vihar Chowk-Najafgarh drain route.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2024, 09:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Traffic Advisory: Vehicular Movement Disrupted On These Routes Until October 20 Representative Image (ANI)

Traffic will be disrupted on a section of Old Kakrola Road in southwest Delhi due to repair work which resultant in the road being closed from October 6 to 20,  police advisory said in an advisory on Saturday.

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions will be imposed based on the section or full stretch of the road that is undergoing repair. 

The maintenance work will impact traffic along the Tura Mandi Chowk-Shyam Vihar Chowk-Najafgarh drain route.

The traffic advisory said that commuters travelling from Najafgarh Tura Mandi Chowk to Dwarka should use the main Najafgarh-Uttam Nagar Road until Dwarka More or the Najafgarh-Kapashera Road to reach their destination.

Motorists going from Dwarka towards Tura Mandi Chowk, Najafgarh will need to go towards Old Palam Road to reach the main Uttam Nagar-Najafgarh Road, the advisory said, PTI reported.

A diversion will also be implemented from Shyam Vihar Chowk as needed, the advisory added.

The police advised Delhi residents to avoid travelling on the stretch under repair and stated to avoid roadside parking on Tura Mandi Chowk-Shyam Vihar Chowk-Najafgarh Drain Bridge stretch on Old Kakrola Road.

Traffic is expected to be impacted on Ring Road due to the ongoing construction of a flyover near the Bharat Darshan Park signal and new work on an underpass from the Punjabi Bagh roundabout toward Raja Garden near the Bharat Darshan Red Light. According to the advisory, traffic will be limited to a single lane in this area, which will remain affected for the next seven to eight days.

(With PTI Inputs)

