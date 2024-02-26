Traffic Jam Hits Delhi-UP Border Amid Farmers' Proposed Tractor March

New Delhi: Traffic disruptions occurred at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders on Monday as farmers planned tractor march towards the national capital amid the ongoing protest. The farmers intended to stage a protest march on tractors via the Yamuna Expressway, passing through the Luharli toll plaza and Mahamaya flyover.

In response, the Delhi Police escalated security measures by setting up barricades at the borders, leading to heavy traffic at the Chilla border from Delhi towards Noida. Similar congestion was observed at the Delhi-Noida Expressway.

Early in the morning, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police announced that both Delhi Police and district police would conduct thorough checks at all border points between the national capital and Noida, implementing barriers and diverting traffic as necessary.

The ongoing farmers' protest also caused disruptions at the Singhu and Tikri border points between Delhi and Haryana. Authorities had partially reopened these points on Saturday, nearly two weeks after sealing them in anticipation of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Sealed on February 13, the Singhu and Tikri border points were initially closed as farmers from Punjab began their protest march, demanding, among other things, a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waivers. Subsequently, thousands of farmers set up camp on the Punjab-Haryana border near Ambala, approximately 200 kilometers from Delhi, after facing resistance from security forces.

Additionally, traffic congestion was reported at various locations within the national capital. Construction activities for a flyover between Apsara border and Anand Vihar caused disruptions near Anand Vihar flyover in both directions.

Commuters also expressed grievances about traffic jams along Sardar Patel Marg and the route leading towards Gurgaon from the national capital.