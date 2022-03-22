Traffic on Delhi-Gurugram expressway to be disrupted for 10 hours tomorrow

Delhi-Gurugram expressway is likely to be disrupted for nearly 10 hours on March 23. Gurugram Traffic Police on March 21 issued a release where it read, “The highway will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 am to 5 pm on Wednesday (March 23).”

“The Delhi-Gurugram is likely to be disrupted due to a proposed march from Kherki Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda Chowk on National Highway 48 (NH-48), in support of the demand for the creation of ‘Ahir regiment’ in the Indian Army,” said officials.

In order to ensure a smooth traffic flow, the traffic diversions have been planned as follows:

1) Commuters travelling from Jaipur to Delhi will be directed from Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), just before Kherki Daula toll plaza, and can complete their journey via Sohna Road.

2) Commuters travelling from Delhi to Jaipur are advised to plan their route via Golf course road and Sohna Road.

3) All the vehicular traffic from Hero Honda Chowk to Subhash Chowk and Pataudi Road will be diverted.

4) Road section will remain closed for all the heavy/goods vehicles.

