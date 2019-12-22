हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Traffic to be adversely affected in Delhi due to PM Modi rally, 'Born to Run Half Marathon'

Traffic in Delhi would be adversely affected or stopped on Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi road from Maharshi Raman Marg crossing to under Lodhi flyover and CGO complex area from 6 am to 9 am due to 'Born to Run Half Marathon'.

Traffic to be adversely affected in Delhi due to PM Modi rally, 'Born to Run Half Marathon'

Traffic in Delhi would be adversely affected or stopped on Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi road from Maharshi Raman Marg crossing to under Lodhi flyover and CGO complex area from 6 am to 9 am due to 'Born to Run Half Marathon'.

Delhi Traffic Police has urged the commuters to avoid these roads and use SB Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Lodhi Road up to Maharishi Raman Marg and Aurobindo marg in order to avoid trouble.

Traffic is also going to be affected due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. Delhi Traffic Police has said that no commercial vehicles/buses will be allowed from Rajght chowk and Delhi Gate chowk towards Guru Nanak Chowk via Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg.

The vehicles will also not be allowed from Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg and Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via DBG Road. There will no vehicular movement from Barakhamba Tolstoy towards Ranjit Singh Flyover.

PM Modi is scheduled to address the rally around 11.30 am and it is expected that he would raise the issue of CAA in his speech and try to once again assure the Muslims of the country that the new legislation will not harm them and it has not been introduced to take anyone's citizenship away. According to BJP sources, around two lakh people from different parts of India are going to attend the prime minister's rally.

