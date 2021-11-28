Tragic road accident in Bengal’s Nadia district leaves 18 dead, 7 injured

Kolkata: In a tragic road accident in West Bengal’s Nadia district, 18 persons were killed while seven others were injured after their vehicle met with an accident in the wee hours of Sunday (November 28) morning.

Around 2 am on Sunday, close to 40 people were going to Nabadwip in Nadia district to perform last rites of a deceased from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Suddenly, this vehicle carrying the family and neighbours of the deceased hit another truck from behind which was standing on the side of the road leading to the collision. The vehicle braced for a major impact resulting in casualties.

Of these 18 who were killed in the accident, there are 10 men, 7 women and a 6-year-old kid. As many as seven others who suffered injuries are undergoing treatment at the local hospital and are said to be stable now.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and wrote, “The road accident in Nadia district of West Bengal is very unfortunate. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Sources in West Bengal Police say that the preliminary enquiry suggests that the driver of the vehicle could not spot the parked truck due to heavy fog and collided with it.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to extend all help to the family of the deceased and promote road safety. “Deeply pained at reported death of 18 people and 5 others injured in Nadia District after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck parked on the side of road. Expect all efforts to the family of deceased and injured. Need to promote road safety,” he tweeted.

