Trainee officers at Mussoorie's LBSNAA test positive for COVID-19

LBSNAA

33 Trainee officers were found COVID-19 positive in LBSNAA, Mussoorie. As a result, the academy has been sealed for two days.

Mussoorie: Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie has been sealed for two days after 33 trainees were found COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

"We have found 33 positive cases. The hostels, mess, administrative office, and the library have been sanitised," Sanjeev Chopra, academy director, told ANI.

The pathogen-affected hostels and other areas will remain sealed until November 30.

There are currently 428 trainee officers of the 95th Foundation Course of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Forest Service (IFS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) at the academy campus.

Officers found infected have been quarantine and 150 people have been examined while the remaining staff was also investigated.

"A team from the Health Department has been sent to the academy campus from Dehradun. Medicines and other essentials have also been sent," Dr Ashish Srivastav, Dehradun District Magistrate, said.

Tags:
LBSNAAMussoorieUttarakhandCoronaviruscovidCOVID-19
